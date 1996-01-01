Which of the following properties is NOT typical of metallic solids?
A
Malleability and ductility
B
Luster (shiny appearance)
C
Brittleness
D
High electrical conductivity
Verified step by step guidance
1
Understand the typical properties of metallic solids: Metallic solids are known for their malleability and ductility, meaning they can be hammered into sheets and drawn into wires without breaking.
Recognize that metallic solids have a characteristic luster, which means they have a shiny appearance due to the way their electrons interact with light.
Recall that metallic solids generally have high electrical conductivity because their valence electrons are delocalized and free to move throughout the structure.
Identify brittleness as a property that is NOT typical of metallic solids. Brittleness means a material breaks or shatters easily under stress, which is more characteristic of ionic or covalent network solids rather than metals.
Conclude that among the given options, brittleness is the property that does not align with the typical behavior of metallic solids.
