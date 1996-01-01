Which group and period does the element molybdenum (Mo) belong to on the periodic table?
A
Group 8, Period 5
B
Group 7, Period 4
C
Group 6, Period 5
D
Group 5, Period 6
Verified step by step guidance
1
Identify the atomic number of molybdenum (Mo), which is 42. The atomic number tells us the number of protons and helps locate the element on the periodic table.
Recall that the periodic table is arranged in periods (rows) and groups (columns). Periods correspond to the principal energy level (shell) being filled, and groups correspond to elements with similar valence electron configurations.
Determine the period by finding the row where the element with atomic number 42 is located. Since period 1 has elements 1-2, period 2 has 3-10, period 3 has 11-18, period 4 has 19-36, and period 5 has 37-54, molybdenum (42) is in period 5.
Determine the group by considering the electron configuration of molybdenum. Molybdenum is a transition metal with an electron configuration ending in 4d^5 5s^1, placing it in group 6 of the periodic table.
Combine the period and group information to conclude that molybdenum belongs to Group 6, Period 5 on the periodic table.
