Which of the following is a substance composed of two or more components?
A
An element
B
A pure substance
C
A homogeneous mixture
D
A compound
Verified step by step guidance
1
Understand the definitions of the terms involved: An element is a pure substance made of only one type of atom.
A pure substance can be either an element or a compound, but it contains only one type of chemical entity throughout.
A compound is a pure substance composed of two or more different elements chemically combined in a fixed ratio.
A homogeneous mixture consists of two or more substances physically combined, with uniform composition throughout.
Since the question asks for a substance composed of two or more components, identify that a homogeneous mixture fits this description because it contains multiple components mixed uniformly but not chemically bonded.
