How many groups are present in the modern periodic table?
A
18
B
12
C
22
D
24
Understand that the modern periodic table is organized into vertical columns called groups, which represent elements with similar chemical properties.
Recall that the groups are numbered from 1 to 18, starting from the leftmost column (alkali metals) to the rightmost column (noble gases).
Recognize that these 18 groups include both the main-group elements (s-block and p-block) and the transition metals (d-block), as well as the inner transition metals (f-block) which are usually placed separately.
Note that the numbering system of 1 to 18 is the IUPAC standard, which is widely accepted in modern chemistry.
Conclude that the total number of groups in the modern periodic table is 18.
