Which of the following elements is considered a noble metal?
A
Mg
B
Na
C
Fe
D
Au
Verified step by step guidance
1
Understand the definition of noble metals: Noble metals are a group of metals that are resistant to corrosion and oxidation in moist air, unlike most base metals. They are often found in the bottom of the reactivity series and include metals like gold (Au), silver (Ag), and platinum (Pt).
Review the given elements and their properties: Magnesium (Mg) and Sodium (Na) are highly reactive metals, and Iron (Fe) is a transition metal that readily oxidizes (rusts). None of these fit the typical characteristics of noble metals.
Recall that Gold (Au) is well-known for its resistance to corrosion and oxidation, making it a classic example of a noble metal.
Compare the chemical behavior of the listed elements with that of gold to confirm that Au is the noble metal among them.
Conclude that among the options, Au is the noble metal because it exhibits the characteristic chemical inertness and resistance to corrosion that defines noble metals.
