Which group on the periodic table is considered the most reactive?
A
Group 2: Alkaline earth metals
B
Group 17: Halogens
C
Group 1: Alkali metals
D
Group 18: Noble gases
Verified step by step guidance
1
Understand that reactivity in the periodic table depends on how easily elements lose or gain electrons to achieve a stable electron configuration.
Recall that Group 1 elements (Alkali metals) have a single electron in their outermost shell, which they tend to lose easily, making them highly reactive metals.
Compare Group 1 with Group 2 (Alkaline earth metals), which have two valence electrons and are less reactive because it requires more energy to lose two electrons.
Consider Group 17 (Halogens), which are highly reactive nonmetals that gain one electron to complete their valence shell, but their reactivity is generally less than that of Group 1 metals in terms of ease of reaction.
Note that Group 18 (Noble gases) are very stable due to their full valence shells and are generally unreactive, so they are not considered reactive.
