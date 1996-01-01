Which group on the periodic table contains the element that has 5 valence electrons and is in period 3?
A
Group 13 (Boron group)
B
Group 16 (Chalcogens)
C
Group 15 (Pnictogens)
D
Group 17 (Halogens)
1
Identify the period number given in the problem, which is period 3. This means the element is located in the third row of the periodic table.
Recall that the number of valence electrons corresponds to the group number for main-group elements (Groups 1, 2, and 13 to 18). For elements in Groups 13 to 18, the number of valence electrons is equal to the group number minus 10.
Since the element has 5 valence electrons, set up the equation: valence electrons = group number - 10. So, 5 = group number - 10.
Solve for the group number: group number = 5 + 10 = 15. This means the element belongs to Group 15.
Confirm that Group 15 is known as the Pnictogens, which matches the group containing elements with 5 valence electrons in period 3.
