Which of the following elements has chemical properties most similar to lithium?
A
Na
B
Al
C
Ne
D
Mg
Verified step by step guidance
1
Understand that elements in the same group (vertical column) of the periodic table have similar chemical properties because they have the same number of valence electrons.
Identify the group of lithium (Li) in the periodic table. Lithium is in Group 1, which is the alkali metals group.
Look at the options and determine which element is also in Group 1. Sodium (Na) is in Group 1, while Aluminum (Al) is in Group 13, Neon (Ne) is in Group 18 (noble gases), and Magnesium (Mg) is in Group 2.
Since sodium (Na) shares the same group as lithium, it has similar chemical properties, such as reacting vigorously with water and forming +1 ions.
Conclude that the element with chemical properties most similar to lithium is sodium (Na) because they are both alkali metals with one valence electron.
