Which term refers to a set of elements in the periodic table that all have the same number of energy levels (principal shells) in their electron cloud?
A
Block
B
Family
C
Group
D
Period
Verified step by step guidance
1
Understand that the periodic table is organized based on the electron configuration of elements, which includes the number of energy levels (principal shells) their electrons occupy.
Recall that the term 'Period' in the periodic table refers to a horizontal row of elements, where all elements in the same period have the same number of principal energy levels (shells).
Recognize that 'Group' or 'Family' refers to vertical columns where elements share similar chemical properties and the same number of valence electrons, but not necessarily the same number of energy levels.
Note that 'Block' refers to the type of atomic orbital (s, p, d, f) that is being filled with electrons, which is different from the number of energy levels.
Therefore, the correct term for elements with the same number of energy levels is 'Period', as it directly corresponds to the principal quantum number of the outermost electrons.
