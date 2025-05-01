Determine the molar mass of ethane (C2H6) by adding the atomic masses of its constituent atoms: 2 carbon atoms and 6 hydrogen atoms. Use the atomic masses approximately as 12.01 g/mol for carbon and 1.008 g/mol for hydrogen. The molar mass is calculated as \(\text{Molar mass} = 2 \times 12.01 + 6 \times 1.008\) g/mol.