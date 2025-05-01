Join thousands of students who trust us to help them ace their exams!
Multiple Choice
A sample of an unknown gas has a density of 4.75 g/L at 3.00 atm and 45.0 °C. What is the molar mass of the gas?
A
62.0 g/mol
B
88.0 g/mol
C
39.0 g/mol
D
18.0 g/mol
0 Comments
Verified step by step guidance
1
Identify the known variables: density (d) = 4.75 g/L, pressure (P) = 3.00 atm, temperature (T) = 45.0 °C. Convert the temperature to Kelvin using the formula \(T(K) = T(^\circ C) + 273.15\).
Recall the ideal gas law in terms of molar mass and density: \(PV = nRT\) and \(n = \frac{m}{M}\), where \(m\) is mass and \(M\) is molar mass. Rearranging, the density \(d = \frac{m}{V} = \frac{PM}{RT}\).
Rearrange the density formula to solve for molar mass \(M\): \(M = \frac{dRT}{P}\).
Substitute the known values for density \(d\), gas constant \(R\) (use \(0.0821 \frac{L \cdot atm}{mol \cdot K}\)), temperature \(T\) in Kelvin, and pressure \(P\) into the equation for \(M\).
Calculate the molar mass \(M\) using the substituted values to find the molar mass of the unknown gas.
Watch next
Master Molar Mass Concept with a bite sized video explanation from Jules Bruno