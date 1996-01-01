Write the electron configuration for each ion. a. Cl

Hello. Everyone in this video we're going to find the electron configuration of S two minus. So sulfur is going to be right over here in our parents table. Go ahead. Make that darker. All right. So so for has atomic number of 16. So Naturally there are 16 electrons in this atom. We've seen this problem here. We have a two minus indicating that there's two extra electrons. So go ahead and add to Giving us 18 electrons in this ion. Alright, let's first go ahead and identified the four different blocks here that we have in our periodic table. Starting off with yellow. We have that being R. S. Block. We have this green color being our D. Block. We have our blue being R. P block and then we have our pink being R. F. Block. Alright, so let's also go ahead and label each broke. So we have 1st, 2nd, 3rd 4, 5 and so on. So I think of doing electoral configuration sort of like reading a book. So of course we're going to read from left to right and we're just going to go ahead and read each row up until we get to the desired element, which is sulfur. Starting off with the first row here. So this is Just the first bro of course. So we'll go ahead and write that as one indicating which road we have red and then we have two elements and the S. Block because yellow is the S. Block. So we'll write that as S. Two and then S means which block. We have red And then two big. How many elements we have written? So moving on to the 2nd row, we're reading the two as block, and then we're reading 123456 of the Blue Block, which is our p. block. So we have to s to and two P. Six. Moving on to the 3rd row, We have the 2 3 s. blocks and then we have 123 and four. We're stopping at the fourth because this is our sulfur. So we have three S. Two and three P. Four. So now that's just the ground state electron configuration of just sulfur. Now we have to deal with the two minus charge. Like I said two minus means we have two extra electrons. So go ahead and actually add to electrons. So our final electron configuration for S two minus is going to be one as two, two, S two, two P. Six, three, S two and three P. Six. So this will be our final answer.

