now for an anti on. Remember, an ions are negatively charged ions. We become an ions. When we accept electrons, we're gonna say Within an ion, you add an electron or electrons to the orbital's with available space. Now note for an anti on the nonmetal keeps its base name. But have it's ending changed toe. I'd so if we hear oxide fluoride haw ride, that means we're dealing with the anti on form of that element. So keep that in mind when asked to find the electron configurations of an ions.

Hide transcripts