Can particles in different states of matter (such as solid, liquid, and gas) combine to form a mixture? Why or why not?
A
No, mixtures must contain particles in the same state of matter to be classified as mixtures.
B
Yes, because a mixture can consist of substances in different physical states that are not chemically bonded.
C
Yes, but only if the particles are chemically bonded together.
D
No, because different states of matter cannot coexist in the same sample.
Verified step by step guidance
1
Understand the definition of a mixture: A mixture is a combination of two or more substances where each substance retains its own chemical identity and properties.
Recognize that mixtures can be composed of substances in different physical states (solid, liquid, gas) because the components are not chemically bonded but physically combined.
Recall examples such as air (a mixture of gases), salt dissolved in water (solid dissolved in liquid), or a salad (solid and liquid components), which demonstrate that different states of matter can coexist in a mixture.
Note that chemical bonding is not required for a mixture; the substances simply coexist without changing their individual chemical structures.
Conclude that mixtures can indeed contain particles in different states of matter because the defining characteristic is physical combination without chemical bonding.
