Which of the following is the most common chemical compound on Earth?
A
NaCl
B
H2O
C
CO2
D
O2
Verified step by step guidance
1
Understand the question is asking for the most common chemical compound on Earth, which means the compound that is most abundant by quantity or presence.
Recall that NaCl (sodium chloride) is common as table salt and in oceans, CO2 (carbon dioxide) is a gas in the atmosphere, and O2 (oxygen) is also a major atmospheric gas, but these are elements or compounds present in specific forms.
Recognize that H2O (water) covers about 71% of Earth's surface and is essential for life, making it the most abundant chemical compound on Earth by volume and mass.
Compare the abundance of each compound: water is found in oceans, rivers, ice caps, and the atmosphere, far exceeding the quantities of NaCl, CO2, or O2 in combined mass and volume.
Conclude that H2O is the most common chemical compound on Earth due to its vast presence in liquid, solid, and vapor forms.
