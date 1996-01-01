Pearson+ LogoPearson+ Logo
Problem

Baking soda (sodium bicarbonate, NaHCO3) reacts with acids in foods to form carbonic acid 1H2CO32, which in turn decomposes to water and carbon dioxide gas. In a cake batter, the CO21g2 forms bubbles and causes the cake to rise. (c) If 1/2 teaspoon of baking soda is indeed completely neutralized by the lactic acid in sour milk, calculate the volume of carbon dioxide gas that would be produced at 1 atm pressure, in an oven set to 350 F.

