Problem
Baking soda (sodium bicarbonate, NaHCO3) reacts with
acids in foods to form carbonic acid 1H2CO32, which in
turn decomposes to water and carbon dioxide gas. In a
cake batter, the CO21g2 forms bubbles and causes the cake
to rise. (c) If 1/2 teaspoon
of baking soda is indeed completely neutralized by the
lactic acid in sour milk, calculate the volume of carbon dioxide
gas that would be produced at 1 atm pressure, in an
oven set to 350 F.