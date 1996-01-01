Hi everyone. This problem reads identify the type of hybridized orbital involved in the diamond lattice. Okay, so here we see, we have a diamond lattice. And we want to identify or determine what is the hybridize? The type of hybrid orbital. So we need to remember that to determine the hybridization of a central element. We need to look at the number of bond sites around it. Okay, so let's go ahead and write this down. So we have hybridized and we have a number of bond sites and this is the number of bond sites around our central atom. Okay, so if we have to bond sites around our central atom, the hybridization is going to be S. P. When we have three bond sites around our central atom, the hybridization is S. P. Two. When there are four bond sites around our central atom, the hybridization is sp three. When there are five bond sites around the central atom, The hybridization is S. P three D. And when there are six bond sites around the central atom, the hybridization is S. P. Three D. To Alright, so we're going to identify our central atom here and we're going to count the number of bond sites around it. Okay, so we have one, two, three and four. Okay, so we see here that we have four bond sites around our central atom, which is going to make this hybridization S. P. Three. Okay, so we'll go ahead and just highlight the sp three and it's sp three hybridized because there are four bond sites. Okay, so that is it for this problem? I hope this was helpful.

