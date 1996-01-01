Hello everyone. So in this video we take a look at this big Lewis structure of a hydrocarbon, which is just a molecule made up of carbon and hydrogen. Hence named hydrocarbon. So we're trying to see the hybridization of each carbon atom in the structure. So some things to keep in mind to make our lives easier is that if the central item they're taking a look at which in our case is going to be of course our carbon atom, if it has four groups attached to it is going to be sp three hybrid ice. If there's three groups attached to it, it's going to be S P two hybridized. And lastly, if it's two groups being attached to a carbon, it's going to be S P. Hybridized. So you can see here that there always will just be one as orbital and the rest will be pure bittles. So, we can say four groups here, so be one of us and then three piece making up for the groups. All right, so let's take a look at number one then number one, we can see we have 12 and three bonds, meaning that there's three groups attached. So number one, that's going to be three groups. So that's S. P two hybridized. Then let's go ahead and look at number two again, we have 123 bonds, three bonds being three groups attached. And that again is S. P two. Take a look at number three here, then we have 123 and four. So we have four groups. That is S. P. three hybrid. Next we go ahead and take a look at number four. We only have one and two groups. So that's sp hybridized. Alright. Number five, right over here. Same thing as number four. We have one and two groups being attached. That again is S. P. And lastly we have number six, so we have 123 and four groups, and that is sp three hybridized. Alright. And this right here is going to be my final answer for this question.

