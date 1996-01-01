Hey everyone welcome back. We need to determine which of the below diagrams shows the reaction coordinate for an uncapped allies and catalyzed endo thermic reaction. So we should recall that for an endo thermic reaction or concentration of our reactant is less than our concentration of our products. And what that means is that therefore our energy before reactant is going to be lower because bonds are being broken in order to create the bonds between our products that are forming which absorb that energy. And so products will have higher energy. So based on our graphs below, we can automatically rule out choices A. As well as choice C. Because choices A and C. Both represent exo thermic reactions and we want an endo thermic reaction. And we can see that according to choices B and C. Or sorry, B. And D. The energy of our products are both higher than the energy of our reactant. And so our next thing that we want to recall is that for a catalyzed reaction we should have a lower activation energy since the reaction will be sped up. So comparing choices B to D. We see that according to choice D. We have a larger activation energy compared to the original activation energy of the reaction. Whereas in choice B. The catalyzed activation energy is lower than the original activation energy of the reaction. And so that means that choice be is going to be the best choice that displays an uncapped realized endo thermic reaction, which we would see here with the original activation energy as well as the catalyzed endo thermic reaction, which we would see here with this activation energy here in purple. So the final answer to complete this example would be Choice B. If you have any questions, please leave them down below. Otherwise, I'll see everyone in the next practice video.

