Which type of thermocouple probe is most appropriate for measuring the temperature of a large stockpot of soup?
A
Surface probe
B
Penetration probe
C
Immersion probe
D
Air probe
Verified step by step guidance
1
Understand the purpose of each type of thermocouple probe: a surface probe measures temperature on surfaces, a penetration probe is designed to measure temperature inside solids or semi-solids by piercing them, an immersion probe is used to measure temperature in liquids by being submerged, and an air probe measures temperature of gases.
Identify the medium whose temperature needs to be measured—in this case, a large stockpot of soup, which is a liquid.
Consider that to accurately measure the temperature of a liquid, the probe must be able to be immersed directly into the liquid to get a representative temperature reading.
Recognize that an immersion probe is specifically designed for this purpose, as it can be submerged into liquids without damage and provides accurate temperature readings within the liquid.
Conclude that among the options, the immersion probe is the most appropriate choice for measuring the temperature of a large stockpot of soup.
Watch next
Master Temperature vs Heat with a bite sized video explanation from Jules