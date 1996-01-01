Which of the following is an example of a chemical change?
A
Breaking a glass
B
Dissolving sugar in water
C
Burning of magnesium ribbon
D
Melting of ice
Verified step by step guidance
1
Understand the difference between physical and chemical changes. A physical change affects the form of a substance but not its chemical composition, while a chemical change results in the formation of one or more new substances with different properties.
Analyze each option: Breaking a glass is a physical change because the glass is only physically broken into pieces, but its chemical composition remains the same.
Dissolving sugar in water is generally a physical change because the sugar molecules disperse in water but do not chemically react or change their structure.
Burning of magnesium ribbon is a chemical change because magnesium reacts with oxygen in the air to form magnesium oxide, a new substance with different chemical properties.
Melting of ice is a physical change because ice changes from solid to liquid water without altering its chemical composition (H2O remains H2O).
