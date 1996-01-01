Which type of change occurs when water is frozen into ice?
A
Chemical change
B
Nuclear change
C
Electrochemical change
D
Physical change
Verified step by step guidance
1
Step 1: Understand the difference between physical and chemical changes. A physical change affects the form of a substance but not its chemical composition, while a chemical change results in the formation of new substances with different properties.
Step 2: Consider the process of freezing water. When water freezes, it changes from liquid to solid (ice), but the molecular structure of H\_2O remains the same.
Step 3: Recognize that no new substances are formed during freezing; only the state of matter changes.
Step 4: Recall that nuclear changes involve changes in the nucleus of atoms, which does not happen in freezing water.
Step 5: Conclude that freezing water is a physical change because it involves a change in state without altering the chemical identity of the substance.
