Which of the following is an example of a physical change?
A
Burning of magnesium ribbon
B
Baking a cake
C
Rusting of iron
D
Melting of ice to form liquid water
Verified step by step guidance
1
Understand the difference between physical and chemical changes: A physical change affects the form or appearance of a substance but does not change its chemical composition, while a chemical change results in the formation of new substances with different properties.
Analyze each option to determine if it involves a change in chemical composition or just a change in physical state or appearance.
Burning of magnesium ribbon involves a chemical reaction where magnesium reacts with oxygen to form magnesium oxide, so it is a chemical change.
Baking a cake involves chemical reactions such as the Maillard reaction and the formation of new compounds, so it is a chemical change.
Rusting of iron is a chemical change where iron reacts with oxygen and moisture to form iron oxide (rust), so it is a chemical change.
Melting of ice to form liquid water involves a change in physical state from solid to liquid without altering the chemical composition of H2O, so it is a physical change.
