Which of the following elements is classified as an alkaline earth metal?
A
K
B
Al
C
Na
D
Mg
Verified step by step guidance
1
Recall the definition of alkaline earth metals: these are elements found in Group 2 of the periodic table, characterized by having two electrons in their outermost s-orbital.
Identify the given elements and their positions in the periodic table: K (potassium) is in Group 1 (alkali metals), Al (aluminum) is in Group 13 (post-transition metals), Na (sodium) is in Group 1 (alkali metals), and Mg (magnesium) is in Group 2.
Since alkaline earth metals are specifically the Group 2 elements, recognize that Mg (magnesium) fits this classification.
Understand that the other elements listed (K, Al, Na) do not belong to Group 2 and therefore are not alkaline earth metals.
Conclude that Mg is the correct answer because it is the only element among the options that is an alkaline earth metal.
