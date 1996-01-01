Which of the following is an example of a chemical property?
A
Melting point of ice
B
Density of mercury
C
Ability of iron to rust
D
Color of copper metal
1
Understand the difference between physical and chemical properties: Physical properties can be observed or measured without changing the substance's identity, while chemical properties describe a substance's ability to undergo chemical changes and form new substances.
Analyze each option to determine if it describes a physical or chemical property:
Melting point of ice is a physical property because it involves a change in state without changing the chemical identity of water.
Density of mercury is a physical property because it is a measure of mass per unit volume and does not involve a chemical change.
Ability of iron to rust is a chemical property because it describes iron's tendency to react with oxygen and form a new substance (iron oxide).
Color of copper metal is a physical property because it is an observable characteristic that does not involve a chemical change.
