Iron is a noble gas and does not react with other elements.
D
Iron does not conduct electricity.
Step 1: Understand the properties of iron as an element. Iron is a transition metal with atomic number 26, known for its metallic characteristics.
Step 2: Recall that iron is a solid at room temperature, not a liquid. Metals like iron have high melting points, so the statement 'Iron is a liquid at room temperature' is false.
Step 3: Recognize that iron is not a noble gas. Noble gases are elements in Group 18 of the periodic table and are chemically inert. Iron, being a metal, readily reacts with other elements, so the statement 'Iron is a noble gas and does not react with other elements' is false.
Step 4: Consider the electrical conductivity of iron. Metals, including iron, are good conductors of electricity due to the presence of free electrons. Therefore, the statement 'Iron does not conduct electricity' is false.
Step 5: Understand the chemical reactivity of iron with oxygen. Iron reacts with oxygen in the presence of moisture to form iron oxides, commonly known as rust. This makes the statement 'Iron readily reacts with oxygen to form rust' true.
