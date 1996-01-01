13. Liquids, Solids & Intermolecular Forces
Intermolecular Forces and Physical Properties
Ionic compounds are formed from ionic bonds, whereby an electron is transferred from the metal cation to the nonmetal anion. ions form solid lattices of ions. covalent compounds form solids through the attraction of two covalent molecules. since the attraction between two covalent molecules is weak compared to the ionic bonds holding an ionic compound together, ionic compounds tend to have higher melting points. which of the following compounds has the highest boiling point?
