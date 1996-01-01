Hi everyone. This problem reads provide the name of the cat ion and an ion in this compound and identify the charges of each. Okay, so because we have a cat ion and an an eye on what that means is this is an ionic compound and in an ionic compound there's a cat ion. And an an eye on our cat ion is the positively charged ion in the ionic compound. And the an ion is the negatively charged ion. Okay, so looking at our compound, we want to figure out which we need to provide the name and the charge. Alright, so looking at our periodic table, we see that one of these elements can be identified on the periodic table and we can find its name by looking at the periodic table. So t I when we look on the periodic table, this is Valium. Okay. And this means looking at our compound, we have two moles of Valium for every formula unit of our compound. For the other molecule here this is a poly atomic ion. Okay. And our poly atomic ion C204 has a name that we can look up on a poly atomic ion chart and that name is oxalate. Okay. And so now that we know the names, we're going to identify the charges. Okay, so like for the an ion we have one mole for every formula unit. And for for the for the oxalate we have one more For every formula unit. And for the Valium we have two moles for every formula unit. So looking at the poly atomic ion, we'll see that it has a charge of -2. Okay, Because this is going to be given based off of the resource we're looking at. So we have a charge of negative two. Which means it's going to be the an ion because an an ion is negatively charged ion and for thallium we have a charge of positive one. And because the charge is positive, this is going to be the cat ion. Okay, Because our charges need to cancel out and balance out. All right. So this is the answer to this problem. We provided the name and the charge for each. So Valium is our cat ion with a positive one charge and oxalate is our an ion with a negative two charge. That's it for this problem. I hope this was helpful.

Hide transcripts