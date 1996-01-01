Hey everyone, we're told if there are exactly 100 hectares in one square kilometer determine the number of square inch in a Hector. Using our dimensional analysis, we're going to start off with that one Hector, We were told that per 100 hectares We have 1 km2. Next we can go ahead and convert our kilometers into meters And we know that we have 10 to the 3rd m per one km. But since our unit is in square kilometers, we have to square each of these values. Next, converting our meters into centimeters. We know that one m contains to the squared cm. Again, we want to square all of our values since we are in square meters. Lastly, we can go ahead and use our centimeters and convert this into inches. Using a conversion factor we've learned, we know that we have 2.54 cm/1". And again we will square both of these values. So when we calculate this out and cancel out all of our units, we end up with a value of 1. times 10 to the seven square inches. And this is going to be our final answer. Now, I hope that made sense. And let us know if you have any questions

