Write the electron configuration for each ion. a. O2

Hello. Everyone in this video, we're going to find the ground state electron configuration of N 3 -. So nitrogen is right over here in our periodic table. So nitrogen has a atomic number F seven. So that's going to indicate that next region has seven electrons In this problem we have a 3 - and that just means we have three extra electrons. So 3-plus 7 is going to be 10. So we have 10 electrons in our ion. So let's first identify the four different blocks of our periodic table. So in yellow we have our S block in green. We have our deep look and blue. We have our P block and in pink we have our so let's go ahead and also number R rose. So we have 1234 and so on. So how do the electron configurations is I think of it as I'm reading a book. So I'm going to be reading from left to right. I'm just going to continue reading until I get to the desired element, which in our case is nitrogen. So starting off with the first row, so we're in the first row we have only the two yellows, which is R. S block. And because I'm reading both of it to get to my nitrogen, I'm going to write that as 1st 1 being a road number s in the king, which block we have read. And to meaning which or how many elements we have read. So now moving on to the 2nd row, we're reading the two yellows. So that's the two for second row s being the S. Block And two for 2 elements. We have red. I'm moving on over here, we're in the blue region that's going to be our P block. And we have 123. We're stopping at three because that's where we want to line on which is our nitrogen. So it's going to Britain as two p three. Now dealing with that 3 - charge three minus, like I said, is going to be three extra electrons. So we're going to have three electrons here. So the ground see electron configuration is actually going to be one S 2 to us too And two p 6. All right. So this is our final electron configuration of N 3 -.

