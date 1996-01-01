Channels
Recent Channels
General Chemistry
Chemistry
General Chemistry
Organic Chemistry
Analytical Chemistry
GOB Chemistry
Biochemistry
Biology
General Biology
Microbiology
Anatomy & Physiology
Genetics
Cell Biology
Math
College Algebra
Trigonometry
Precalculus
Physics
Physics
Business
Microeconomics
Macroeconomics
Financial Accounting
Social Science
Psychology
Start typing, then use the up and down arrows to select an option from the list.
Back
8. Thermochemistry
Formation Equations
Problem
How is the standard state of an element defined? Why do elements always have ∆H°f = 0?
Show Answer
Relevant Solution
Next question
Related Videos
Related Practice
5.1 Standard enthalpy changes of formation and combustion
by Mike Sugiyama Jones
216 views
CHEMISTRY 101: Standard Enthalpy of reaction from Standard Enthalpies of Formation
by Matthew Gerner
105 views
5.7 Standard Enthalpies of Formation
by FusChemistryVideos
106 views
Formation Equations
by Jules Bruno
138 views
How to Calculate Enthalpy of Reaction using Heat of Formation Examples, Practice Problems, Explained
by Conquer Chemistry
119 views
What is Enthalpy of Formation?
by The Science Classroom
92 views
Enthalpies of Formation - Chemsitry Tutorial
by TheChemistrySolution
47 views
Formation Equations Example 1
by Jules Bruno
83 views
1
Formation Equations Example 2
by Jules Bruno
95 views
1
Click to get Pearson+ app
Download the Mobile app
Terms of use
Privacy
Cookies
Do not sell my personal information
Accessibility
Patent notice
© 1996–2022 Pearson All rights reserved.