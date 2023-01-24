Pearson+ LogoPearson+ Logo
A 10.0 M aqueous solution of NaOH has a density of 1.33 g/cm3 at 25 C. Calculate the mass percent of the NaOH in the solution (a) 53.2% (b) 30.1% (c) 40.0% (d) 13.3%

