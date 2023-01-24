Channels
14. Solutions
Solutions: Mass Percent
Problem
A 10.0 M aqueous solution of NaOH has a density of 1.33 g/cm3 at 25 C. Calculate the mass percent of the NaOH in the solution (a) 53.2% (b) 30.1% (c) 40.0% (d) 13.3%
Relevant Solution
3m
Play a video:
Related Videos
Related Practice
How to Calculate Mass Percent of Solute and Solvent of Solution Examples and Practice Problems
by Conquer Chemistry
252 views
Calculate %m/m (Percent by Mass of a solution)
by chemistNATE
90 views
How to Calculate Mass Percent of a Solution
by Chem Academy
76 views
Solutions: Mass Percent Concept 1
by Jules Bruno
124 views
Mass Percent of a Solution Made Easy: How to Calculate Mass % or Make a Specific Concentration
by ketzbook
107 views
Molarity, Molality, Volume & Mass Percent, Mole Fraction & Density - Solution Concentration Problems
by The Organic Chemistry Tutor
165 views
Expressing Concentration by Mass Percent
by Professor Dave Explains
105 views
Solutions: Mass Percent Example 1
by Jules Bruno
98 views
Solutions: Mass Percent Concept 2
by Jules Bruno
105 views
Solutions: Mass Percent Example 2
by Jules Bruno
72 views
1
