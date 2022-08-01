Solutions: Mass Percent Concept 2

Now it's important to remember that when converting to other unit terms such as polarity, the mass percent value itself can represent a conversion factor. So here, for example, we have 2.50% sodium hydroxide solution. It can be represented as 2.50 g of sodium hydroxide within 100 g of solution, so this can be written as 2.50 g n a O h. Over 100 g of solution. Now, since it's a conversion factor, we can also do the reciprocal where we have 100 g of solution on top and 2.50 g of NH on the bottom. So keep this in mind. We can basically expand what the mass percent is whenever value is given to us. That percentage is that number over 100 g of solution.

Hide transcripts