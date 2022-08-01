Solutions: Mass Percent Example 1

Calculate the mass% 34.1 g of potassium chloride in 150 g of water. All right, so we're going to say here that are mass percent equals the grams of solute. Remember, the solute is the one that's smaller amount in this case would be the 34.1 g of potassium chloride divided by grams of solution. Remember, your solution is your salute and your solvent added together. So K C. L is our salute. Mhm plus water, which is our solvent. And there will be times 100. When you plug this in, you'll get back as your mass% 18.5%. So this would represent the mass percent of our given solution.

