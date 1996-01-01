Hey everyone. Our question here wants us to determine the name for the following compound. As we can see right here, we have titanium which is a transition metal. So titanium does have more than one possible charge. So we can go ahead and label this as X. For now and for N. 03, this is our nitrate an ion. So it has a minus one charge. Looking at our compound, we can see that we have four of nitrate in order to compensate for titanium chart. So to determine titanium charge, we can go ahead and multiply for Times -1, which is nitrates charge. And we have our X. And we're going to add these two together, which will be equivalent to zero since we have A total charge of zero for our compound. And when we simplify this, we end up with x minus four equals zero, which gets us to X equals plus four. So this means titanium has a plus four charge. So the name of our compound is going to be titanium or with a roman numeral and a parentheses, since it is a transition metal and nitrate, since nitrate is our an ion. And this is going to be our final answer. So I hope this made sense. And let us know if you have any questions

