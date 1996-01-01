Which of the following elements is the most reactive?
A
Aluminum (Al)
B
Neon (Ne)
C
Fluorine (F)
D
Sodium (Na)
Verified step by step guidance
1
Understand that reactivity in elements depends on their position in the periodic table and their electron configurations. Metals tend to lose electrons easily, while nonmetals tend to gain electrons.
Identify the types of elements given: Aluminum (Al) and Sodium (Na) are metals, Neon (Ne) is a noble gas, and Fluorine (F) is a halogen (nonmetal).
Recall that noble gases like Neon (Ne) are very unreactive due to their full valence electron shells, so Neon is the least reactive among the options.
Compare the reactivity of metals: Sodium (Na) is an alkali metal and is highly reactive, more so than Aluminum (Al), which is a post-transition metal.
Recognize that Fluorine (F), as a halogen, is the most reactive nonmetal because it has a high electronegativity and a strong tendency to gain one electron to complete its valence shell, making it the most reactive element among the choices.
