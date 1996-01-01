Which of the following elements is classified as a halogen?
A
Mg
B
Na
C
Cl
D
Ne
Verified step by step guidance
1
Recall that halogens are elements found in Group 17 (VIIA) of the periodic table. These elements are known for their high reactivity and include fluorine (F), chlorine (Cl), bromine (Br), iodine (I), and astatine (At).
Identify the group number or family of each element given in the problem: Mg (magnesium), Na (sodium), Cl (chlorine), and Ne (neon).
Magnesium (Mg) is in Group 2 (alkaline earth metals), Sodium (Na) is in Group 1 (alkali metals), Neon (Ne) is in Group 18 (noble gases), and Chlorine (Cl) is in Group 17 (halogens).
Since halogens are specifically the elements in Group 17, the element classified as a halogen among the options is chlorine (Cl).
Therefore, by comparing the group positions of the elements, you can conclude that Cl is the halogen in the list.
Watch next
Master Periodic Table: Group Names with a bite sized video explanation from Jules