Which type of change occurs when you melt an ice cube?
A
Nuclear change
B
Chemical change
C
Biological change
D
Physical change
Verified step by step guidance
1
Understand the definitions of the types of changes: Nuclear change involves changes in the nucleus of an atom, chemical change involves the formation of new substances through chemical reactions, biological change involves processes related to living organisms, and physical change involves changes in the state or appearance without altering the chemical composition.
Identify what happens when an ice cube melts: the solid water (ice) changes to liquid water, but the chemical formula H\_2O remains the same.
Recognize that melting is a change in the state of matter from solid to liquid, which is a physical property change, not a chemical reaction.
Conclude that since the molecular structure of water does not change during melting, the process is a physical change.
Therefore, the correct classification for melting an ice cube is a physical change.
