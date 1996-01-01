Change in color, formation of a gas, formation of a precipitate, change in temperature, change in odor
D
Change in shape, melting, boiling, dissolving, freezing
Verified step by step guidance
1
Step 1: Understand that a chemical reaction involves the making or breaking of chemical bonds, resulting in new substances with different properties.
Step 2: Identify common indicators of chemical reactions, which typically include observable changes such as change in color, formation of a gas (bubbling), formation of a precipitate (solid), change in temperature (exothermic or endothermic), and change in odor.
Step 3: Recognize that physical changes like evaporation, condensation, sublimation, deposition, expansion, melting, boiling, dissolving, and freezing do not produce new substances and thus are not indicators of chemical reactions.
Step 4: Note that changes in mass, pressure, volume, or density can be related to physical changes or experimental conditions but are not definitive indicators of a chemical reaction by themselves.
Step 5: Conclude that the list containing 'change in color, formation of a gas, formation of a precipitate, change in temperature, change in odor' correctly represents common indicators that a chemical reaction has occurred.
Watch next
Master Physical Changes with a bite sized video explanation from Jules