Problem
Magnesium citrate, Mg3(C6H5O7)2, belongs to a class of laxatives
called hyperosmotics, which cause rapid emptying of the bowel.
When a concentrated solution of magnesium citrate is consumed,
it passes through the intestines, drawing water and promoting
diarrhea, usually within 6 hours. Calculate the osmotic
pressure of a magnesium citrate laxative solution containing
28.5 g of magnesium citrate in 235 mL of solution at 37 °C
(approximate body temperature). Assume complete dissociation
of the ionic compound.