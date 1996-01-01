Pearson+ LogoPearson+ Logo
Problem

Magnesium citrate, Mg3(C6H5O7)2, belongs to a class of laxatives called hyperosmotics, which cause rapid emptying of the bowel. When a concentrated solution of magnesium citrate is consumed, it passes through the intestines, drawing water and promoting diarrhea, usually within 6 hours. Calculate the osmotic pressure of a magnesium citrate laxative solution containing 28.5 g of magnesium citrate in 235 mL of solution at 37 °C (approximate body temperature). Assume complete dissociation of the ionic compound.

