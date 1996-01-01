Hey everyone. So here we give them the following reaction that is unbalanced. and at 300 Kelvin, A 2.5 L reaction chamber is composed of chlorine gas and florian gas With partial pressures of 472 mm of mercury and 806 2 mm of Mercury were asked to determine the limiting reagent. And also what is the theoretical yield of clothing traveler rides. We need to first balance the reaction. FCL two. Yes plus F two. Yes. And it's Gonna Yell Clf three. Yes, we have chlorine and chlorine on both sides. We have to climbing over here to flooring over here, one flooring over here and free flooring over here. Since we have two climbing on the acting side and one on the product side, we can also have R2 over here. It too Put a two in front of clf three And I have six florin over here. I can put it in front of F2 over here to get six flooring over here as well. And now this is balanced. And now we need to use the ideal gas law to determine the number of moles of chlorine gas and fluorine gas. It's going to be PV because N. R. T. Our pressure 472 millimeters of mercury, The volume is 2.5 leaders and we look for the number of moles are constant 0.08-1 atmosphere. Bye bye. Malls times kelvin And the temperature is salman Now we need to convert our pressure from millimeters of mercury atmosphere. We have 472 millimeters of mercury And we have 760 millimeters of mercury in one atmosphere. So this will give us 0.6-1 atmosphere. So now if we plug in the bios, we get 0.6-1 atmosphere Times 2.5 leaders eager to end Time, 21 later. Some atmosphere. What about moles kelvin Times salman. This will give us 1.55 two side eagles, 24 .71-1 comes in. If you divide both sides 5 24 7121, we're gonna get in Equals 0. 28 moles. And this is using chlorine gas. So if we use flurry and gas, we're gonna have the pressure. It was a 162 millimeters of mercury And the volume is 2.5 Leaders for the number of moles, Our constant is 0.08 21 later. Sounds atmosphere about about moles, name's Calvin And the temperature standing on one Calvin. And if you convert the pressure millimeters of mercury to atmosphere, We're gonna get 862 millimeters of mercury. We have 760 millimeters of mercury and one atmosphere And this will give us 1. atmosphere. Now, if you plug into the place you're going to get 1.134 atmosphere Times 2.5 leaders. it goes in From 0. 21 later. Some atmosphere about about moles. I'm kelvin Times 301 Kelvin And this gives us 2.835. It was an I'm 24 so feet about both sides 24.71 - one. We're gonna get in Even 0. 47 most. And now we need to use the malls of each gas to determine the mass of chlorine to fluoride. 0.062 Malls of Cl two. And in one bowl cl two We have two moles of CLF three And in one mole LCLF three like the Mueller mass. And this is 35. plus three times 18 .998. Don't you give us money too? 0.45. It's gonna be 11.46 38. And if you have 0.11 or seven Balls of F two, We have three malls of F two people to to malls of CL. F three on one mob of CLF three We have 0.45 grams of CLF three. And this give a 7.07 g CLF three. So our limiting reagent and the flooring gas because this produced a lesser amount of chlorine fluoride. And the theoretical yield 27.07 g of clothing traveler ride. Thanks for watching my video, and I hope it was helpful.

