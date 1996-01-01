Pearson+ LogoPearson+ Logo
Problem

Washing soda, a compound used to prepare hard water for washing laundry, is a hydrate, which means that a certain number of water molecules are included in the solid structure. Its formula can be written as Na2CO3 # xH2O, where x is the number of moles of H2O per mole of Na2CO3. When a 2.558-g sample of washing soda is heated at 125 C, all the water of hydration is lost, leaving 0.948 g of Na2CO3. What is the value of x?

