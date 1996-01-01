Start typing, then use the up and down aroows to select an option from the list.
Problem
Washing soda, a compound used to prepare hard water for
washing laundry, is a hydrate, which means that a certain
number of water molecules are included in the solid structure.
Its formula can be written as Na2CO3 # xH2O, where x is
the number of moles of H2O per mole of Na2CO3. When a
2.558-g sample of washing soda is heated at 125 C, all the
water of hydration is lost, leaving 0.948 g of Na2CO3. What is
the value of x?