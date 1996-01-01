Hi everyone here we have a question telling us that the average carbon carbon bond length and diamond is 150 for PICO meters, while the average bond length and the hydrogen molecule is 74 PICO meters. Using these bond lengths predict the bond length for the carbon hydrogen bond to find the carbon hydrogen bond length. We will use the carbon, carbon and hydrogen hydrogen bond lengths to calculate the atomic radi of carbon and hydrogen. So for carbon this equals 154 Divided by two, which equals 77 pick O m. For hydrogen, This equals 74 divided by two, Which equals 37 pick Om. So the carbon hydrogen bond length Will Eagle 77 plus Which equals 114 PICO meters. And that is our final answer. Thank you for watching. Bye.

