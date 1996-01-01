Hey everyone, let's go ahead and practice identifying the following compounds for the first one we can see that our carry on is going to be calcium and this has a plus two charge since it's in our group to eight medals. Looking at our an ion, we have a poly atomic ion which is per bromate. So when we put these two together, the name of our compound is going to be calcium per bromate For a 2nd 1 we can see that our cat IAN is going to be ammonium and are an ion. This you may have seen this as C O H minus so that might be why it looks a little bit different. But this is our form eight ion. So when we name this compound we're going to put the two together and we're going to get ammonium for me. And lastly for c our cat ion is going to be chromium. But before we move over to our an ion we need to be careful with this because chromium is a transition metal. So that means it's charge is going to affect the way we name our compound. So let's look at our an ion in order to determine that. So as we can see right here are an ion is going to be hypochlorite Which we know has a -1 charge. So since hypochlorite has a -1 charge and we needed three of hipaa chloride to balance out our chromium, that must mean our chromium had A Plus three Charge. So when we name this compound it becomes chromium three. When the roman numerals denoting its charge, hippo chloride. And this is going to be our final answers. So I hope this made sense and let us know if you have any other questions.

