Hi everyone here, we have a question asking us to consider the high water molecule identified the un hybridized, if any, on the oxygen atom in water. So first we need to draw the LeWIS structure. We have oxygen attached to two hydrogen With two long pairs. So let's count our groups. We have 1234, which makes this sP three hybridized, so all the valence orbital's and oxygen are hybridized to SP three, so there are none. And that is our final answer. Thank you for watching. Bye.

