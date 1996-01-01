Start typing, then use the up and down aroows to select an option from the list.
Problem
Epsom salts, a strong laxative used in veterinary medicine,
is a hydrate, which means that a certain number of water
molecules are included in the solid structure. The formula
for Epsom salts can be written as MgSO4 # xH2O, where x
indicates the number of moles of H2O per mole of MgSO4.
When 5.061 g of this hydrate is heated to 250 C, all the water
of hydration is lost, leaving 2.472 g of MgSO4. What is
the value of x?