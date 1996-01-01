Why do the Earth and Sun have different emission spectra?

Hello everyone. Today. We are being given the falling problem given the right conditions, large circles or rings can be seen around the moon or the sun, which is a phenomenon known as a 22 degree halo ice crystals at high altitudes. Refract light from the sun and moon. This phenomenon occurs around 5.5 to 6.4 kilometers above the Earth's surface, identify in which region of the atmosphere This phenomenon occurs. So we have the ground here in region A. Here we have the what's known as the trope post spear, the trough o sphere, Which is roughly 0-10 km from the ground. It's very close to the ground. In our section B, we have what's known as the stratosphere And that is going to be roughly 12 to 50 km and in the uppermost well how we have the mesosphere, the mesosphere Which is 50- km high. So this is the highest layer of the atmosphere. And so this phenomenon occurs around 5.5-6.4 km. So that's going to place that right here in this troposphere. And that is actually going to be our answer. So a. So region A. Is our answer. I hope this helped. And until next time

