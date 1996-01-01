Pearson+ LogoPearson+ Logo
Problem

What is the maximum number of electrons in an atom that can have the following quantum numbers? (a) n = 3, ml = -1; (b) n = 4, l = 2; (c) n = 4, l = 3, ml = -2; (d) n = 5, l = 2, ml = 0.

