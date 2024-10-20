Identify the standard enthalpy of formation (ΔHºf) for each compound involved in the reaction. These values are typically found in tables in chemistry textbooks or reliable databases. For this reaction, you need the ΔHºf for H2S(g), O2(g), H2O(l), and SO2(g). Note that the ΔHºf for elements in their standard state, like O2(g), is zero.