Use standard enthalpies of formation to calculate ΔH°rxn for the following reaction: CH4(g) + 2O2(g) → CO2(g) + 2H2O(g). Given the following standard enthalpies of formation: CH4(g) = -74.8 kJ/mol, CO2(g) = -393.5 kJ/mol, H2O(g) = -241.8 kJ/mol, O2(g) = 0 kJ/mol.